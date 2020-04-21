Save Big with Total Med Discount Plan

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Traditional Health Insurance is rife with rules, regulations, limitations and hoops to jump through. Your preferred doctor may not accept your insurance, or a referral may be required from another doctor first. When insurance company rules aren't followed, policyholders may find themselves liable for the full cost of the care they receive. Those prices can be astronomical.



If you find yourself exposed to the potential of paying those high prices for the care you need, becoming a member in TotalMDplaN gives you access to significant price discounts at participating providers. What's more, you can shop for Doctors and their discounted prices online, any time, anywhere.



Visit https://tmdp.us/MainSite/eng/signup-1.php to sign up for Total Med Discount Plan today.



About Total Med Discount Plan LLC

Total Med Discount Plan LLC is a licensed Discount Plan Organization offering healthcare plans in Florida and access to a wide variety of healthcare services at discounted rates with participating providers. For more information on this medical discount plan Florida, visit the website at www.totalmdplan.com



TotalMDplaN offers discounted healthcare at participating providers. It is not insurance and the plan does not make payments to providers, so member's pay the doctor directl the discounted rate posted on our website. www.totalmdplan.com



Total Med Discount Plan LLC at 9780 E Indigo Street, Palmetto Bay, Fl 33157