Save Health, Take Precautions, Take Gas Detector

Stoke-on-Trent, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Every day people are exposed to different dangers and they even don't suspect. The new Online Safety Store offers different solutions for these hidden dangers. Huge variety of gas leak detectors, breathing apparatus, equipments for working at heights, emergency devices for lone workers and fixed gas detection products.



Online Safety Store is a website that offers safety equipment and related services. It delivers a first class service.



Its innovative ideas such as the 5-year warranty on the gas detector set this website's services apart from others.



If buying of any equipment is not necessary, but a customer need something for one-time use, this Online Store offers a "Hire" service.



Clients can take advantage of the Online Safety Store and ask for Installation of fixed gas detection systems. Calibration of fixed and portable detectors is offered too.



The qualified staff can give advices on the client's requirements.



Servicing of breathing apparatus is provided. The more interested clients are able to join the Training at 2 facilities in the Midlands and South East of England and training on customer sites or Training on the E-learning site including many courses which are related to the products that Online Safety Store sells.



The website provides consultancy to access its customers' requirements and tailor a solution to suit them and their budget.



About Online Safety Store

Online Safety Store offers the very best in health and safety equipment for its clients' business.



For more information:

Online Safety Services (Europe) Limited registered in England and Wales

Office address:

15 Princetown Close, Meir Park, Stoke on Trent, ST37WN

Company Number: 08136547

VAT number: 141298027

Telephone: 08448 707402

Website: http://www.onlinesafetystore.co.uk

Email: info@onlinesafetystore.co.uk