Save & Make Money Buying & Selling from One Mother to Another

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- WhatMummyWants.co.uk is a new innovative start-up launched by Michelle Jones-Walker& Trish Mckeague. Their new site, http://whatmummywants.co.uk/, aims to cater for the needs of mothers who are looking to sell their used baby clothes and items without having to pay listing fees.



Since the What Mummy Wants site launched, dozens of members have visited the site and begun selling their items. With many mothers giving away their old baby and children’s clothes to charities, it makes sense for parents to be able to recoup some of their initial costs through selling the items to other mothers.



The What Mummy Wants site also caters for the needs of mum&dadpreneurs who find themselves making items specifically for children – as they will be able to sell their gifts and items through the marketplace.



However, the most innovative feature of What Mummy Wants is enabling buyers to score quality children’s items and clothing without having to pay highstreet prices. Many mothers and fathers alike want top-brand clothing items, but are simply unable to afford them. With What Mummy Wants, buyers can simply navigate through the listings currently on the site, and then purchase them with a simple checkout process.



To learn more about What Mummy Wants, and to learn more about buying and selling new, nearly new and used baby/child items, head over to: http://whatmummywants.co.uk/



