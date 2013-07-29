Federal Way, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Vapor Discounts loves saving consumers money on electronic cigarettes. We're pleased to announce a new offer for Starfire Cigs Electronic Cigarettes. The new coupon code offers savings of 20% on Starfire cigs e-cigarette starter kits, propylene-glycol-free flavor cartridges, Starfire mini e-cig kits and well as other accessories.



Starfire Cigs is one of the more affordable brands of electronic cigarettes on the market today, - yet Starfire Cigs are high quality, durable, and surpass the standards of the average e-cigarette. VaporDiscounts is proud to exclusively offer Starfire Cigs Coupon Codes. The new offer is available via coupon code and can be found at http://www.vapordiscounts.com/coupons/starfirecigs.com. New customers as well as existing customers can save 20% sitewide.



Lower prices will save consumers money and will increase conversions. Whether it's an inclusive starter kit or a cartomizer pack of the many great flavors offered, the coupon will work for you.



To get the 20% off coupon code, visit http://www.vapordiscounts.com/coupons/starfirecigs.com.



To learn more about Starfire Cigs Electronic Cigarettes, please visit BuyStarfireCigs.com.