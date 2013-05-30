Save My ID Names Top 3 Identity Theft Protection Services on Their Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Armed with experience and research, Save My ID narrows the search for affordable and quality identity theft protection by naming and reviewing their top three picks for protection services.



Although many people will find that protection services are generally easy to find, Save My ID points out that many people don’t bother to set specific criteria before searching. “When they rush the process, potential buyers often receive quotes that are outrageously high. The disappointment causes many shoppers to lose their hope for finding good deals on quality identity theft protection.”



Save My ID has based its website on the idea that a little borrowed knowledge can prevent buyers from making a hasty purchase. Their resource website for identity theft protection offers potential buyers a full recommendation of the following identity theft protection services: Identity Force, LifeLock and Identity Guard. Identity Force is used by the U.S. government and is ranked as number one on the site with a five star rating for savings, available options, and customer service. LifeLock takes second place for its four star rating and customizable options. The number three pick, Identity Guard, comes with specialized services such as a one million dollar identity theft insurance plan and a virtual lockbox for passwords.



According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft continues to rise. About nine million Americans will become victims each year. People are looking for ways to protect themselves, their money, their credit and their names. According to Save My ID lost wages from identity theft average from $1,820 to $14,340. This and other statistics on identity theft are part of the additional tips and articles on the site that help people understand the scope of the threat of ID theft. Readers and people researching how to avoid identity theft can find tips like “5 Ways to Protect Yourself From Identity Theft,” “Methods of Identity Theft,” and “The Link Between Identity Protection and Productivity” at Save My ID.



About Save My ID

Savemyid.net is an online resource for those looking to find out more about identity theft and identity theft protection. Save My ID has narrowed the top three Identity Theft Protection Services based on their expert opinions and the experiences of others. Their top picks are a guide to the best possible rates for the Identity Theft Protection services. For more information visit http://www.savemyid.net.