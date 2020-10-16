Save on a Miami Stay with the Fall for Florida Promotion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Hotel Arya calls the Miami neighborhood of Coconut Grove home. Guests enjoy Biscayne Bay as a scenic backdrop. The one-two punch of stellar skyline views and the serene waterfront practically begs guests to take a load off and bask in the relaxing Hotel Arya experience. The hotel is adorned with tons of beautiful artwork by renowned artists, creating even more of a relaxed ambiance.



Hotel Arya's amenities include a rooftop fitness facility, a swimming pool with heating, squash courts, bars, and there is much more in store. The 22-story building is moments from many attractions and sights like CocoWalk and more.



The 35% Fall for Florida discount is valid through November 15, 2020 bookings. Just enter the code F4F35 to obtain the discount when booking the Hotel Arya through https://soflavacations.com/.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.