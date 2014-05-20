Save on Remodeling over 40ft2 Throughout May with Onur Marble & Granite

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Onur Marble & Granite is now offering deals on kitchen remodeling for areas of 40ft2 or more for the month of May. Customers who remodel over 40ft2 receive a free single or double sink with their renovation. Sinks are available for browsing under the Products tab on the company’s website. Sinks come in various shapes and sizes depending on customers’ needs. Double sinks may be the same size, such as the BR-3117 model, or different sizes such as the BR-3120 or BR-3121. Visit the website to see all available sinks from Onur Marble & Granite.



Homeowners who remodel at least 40ft2 can enjoy pricing as low as $1800. Kitchen remodeling in Bucks County doesn’t have to be expensive. Get any of the high quality marble, granite, and quartz products from Onur Marble & Granite at super low prices. Customers can go online or visit the warehouses in Fairless Hills or West Chester to look through all of their options.



Customers may not be sure which material to use. All have their benefits and drawbacks, but largely the best choice depends on the kitchen and individual tastes and budget.



Granite and quartz are more expensive than marble but offer greater longevity and durability. Both are also resistant to heat, scratches, and chemical spills. Those who prefer natural materials may choose granite because it comes in its original, unmodified form while quartz surfaces are engineered from quartz stone. Marble is a natural stone as well and offers exquisite veining and improves with age. However, marble and granite are porous and prone to staining without expensive sealer.



All this month enjoy discounts on kitchen cabinet remodeling in Chester County and Bucks County. Throughout April, 40ft2 remodeling starts at only $1800 and includes a free stainless steel sink. Call 215-792-2077 for more details.



About Onur Marble & Granite

Timeless, beautiful, and classic are just some of the words customers use to describe the craftsmanship of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled just a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, the company’s humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble and Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble and Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations products.



For more information, please visit http://onurmarblegranite.com/.