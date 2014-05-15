Save on Senior Care Supports Affordable Home Healthcare NJ

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Save on Senior Care is now offering an affordable home healthcare NJ alternative for those looking for a stay at home option for their loved one. According to the company, they are ready to provide professional and helpful home health aide NJ who will care for the elderly, whether they are ill or in the process of recovering from an injury.



Caring for the elderly can be difficult, and some people simply don’t have the time and resources needed by their loved ones, and the offers made by other home care agencies NJ are usually too expensive. According to a Save on Senior official, that is the primary reason why this home care service was established, to provide an affordable option for families.



The company has been around since 2001 and is recognized as one of the top home care agencies NJ today. However the company has taken steps to make their service even more convenient, and as per the home service’s statements, they offer a free home consultation, a free pick up or drop off and low payment options.



According to Save on Senior Care, clients can pay only $160 per day, and the hourly rate is $17.75. Aside from these, the company says they will provide quality home health aide NJ for your loved one, and for interested parties, the company has released a FAQ on their website answering common questions.



About Save on Senior Care

Save on Senior Care is home care service dedicated to taking care of your elderly loved ones. Since 2001, the company has been recognized throughout New Jersey for their compassionate and professional health aides and affordable rates. In addition, the company is well-known for other helpful services they provide for families caring for a sick or injured elderly parent.



Contact Details:

Michael H. Robertson

Save On Senior Care

100 Bayard Street Suite 207

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Phone: 800-554-8346