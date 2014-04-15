Save Self-Assessment Tax & Corporation Tax This New Tax Year 2014/2015 with the New Budget

Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- VP Associates Chartered Certified Accountants, Chartered Tax Advisers, Registered Auditor and Business Advisers, East Grinstead, Crawley, Brighton, London, Sussex has assembled a team of Accounts and taxation experts who can help businesses evaluate and manage their taxation matters more effectively. VP Associates provide an array of services which cover most aspects of tax and they specialize in providing on time and operative solutions which will help businesses not only tackle tax problems of the past but also manage their current tax and accountancy related issues and conduct tax planning and mitigation for the future. The team of highly experienced and Chartered Certified Accountants Tax Advisers can correctly gauge a business’s accounting needs and devise solutions which may also help businesses save money and reduce tax bills. VP Associates can save businesses money by properly confronting Self-Assessment Tax & Corporation Tax in the upcoming Tax year 2014/2015.



VP Associates Chartered Certified Accountants, Chartered Tax Advisers, Registered Auditor and Business Advisers, East Grinstead, Crawley, Brighton, London, Sussex services include:



Sole Traders and Partnerships Business Annual Accounts: This involves tailor made accounts and taxation services by analysts and advisers for those who are self-employed as sole traders and in a partnership.



Self-Assessment Tax Returns: VP Associates Chartered Tax Advisers can help tax payers file a proper self-assessment tax return to help avoid penalties and hefty fines, the tax advisers at VP Associates keep a close watch on the changing rules and requirements and are therefore equipped with the up to date knowledge to help tax payers every step of the way of filing the self-assessment tax return.



Corporation Tax: A Limited Company may be liable to penalties and interest on late submission of the form CT600s, corporation tax returns, and late payment of corporation tax. VP Associates Corporate Tax services will help corporations with the preparation of the annual accounts, corporation tax computation and preparation of corporation tax returns.



Company Accounts: Like in all taxation cases Limited Companies have to comply with strict time deadlines and regulation, VP Associates understand that preparing company accounts takes time and resources, they suggests the companies consider out sourcing these tasks to the expert accountants at VP Associates to free up time and valuable resources.



VP Associates have worked with all sizes of business both big and small; their clients come from a wide cross-section of business sectors. They declare:



“Our clients come from a wide cross-section of business sectors. With our wealth of multi-sector experience, at V P Associates Chartered Certified Accountants Tax Advisers East Grinstead Crawley Brighton London Sussex, we are confident and able to provide a sound and effective solution for any of your tax and accountancy related issues. “



About VP Associates

V P Associates Chartered Certified Accountants, Chartered Tax Advisers, Registered Auditor and Business Advisers, East Grinstead, Crawley, Brighton, London, Sussex, are the first and foremost specialists in taxation matters.



For more information visit: http://vpassociates.com/



Media Contact:

V P Associates, Chartered Certified Accountants, Chartered Tax Advisers and Registered Auditors

email : vipul666@aol.com

East Grinstead, West Sussex RH19 3BT, UK

http://www.vpassociates.com