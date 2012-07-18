Partners of the Heart Joins Forces With Save the Babies Through Screening

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- A national organization aimed at improving health has given a grant to a national nonprofit newborn screening advocacy group to help with the group’s mission.



Partners of the Heart, http://www.1billionheartbeats.com, (POTH) is the donating organization. The grant was given to the Save Babies Through Screening Foundation (SBTS). The two groups said the grant will help save babies around the world.



When a baby is tested at birth for more than 50 disorders detectable through newborn screening, doctors can get a quick start on treatment and planning for the newborn’s life. Such newborn screening tests can can help lead to early diagnosis for disorders that are not visible at birth, but can cause death and permanent disability.



The grant will also be used to further education efforts among prospective parents and to help train SBTS volunteers. Just because a newborn may have a birth defect or a health problem does not mean that baby cannot grow up to be a happy adult. Both groups say spreading awareness of this reality is a core part of their missions.



“We are thrilled to partner with SBTS and facilitate a mosaic of 1 Billion Happy Baby stories,” POTH co-founder Bennett Sandy Masin said. “Our goal is to help transform the world to into a positive wellness society through storytelling. Baby stories are the perfect place to begin.”



"SBTS is excited to receive this grant as the unnecessary loss of newborn babies’ lives worldwide is profound," said Jill Levy-Fisch, President of SBTS. "Every newborn in the world deserves access to newborn screening, diagnosis, treatment and the best possible quality of life. Combining our broad experience and support for newborn screening with POTH's application provides us with tools toward achieving these goals."



Newborn screening is one of the most important parts of pediatric medicine. Knowing what such screenings mean is what SBTS helps parents understand. Your story can help be a part of 1000’s of babies’ lives that are saved every year by newborn screening. Collectively, 1 Billion Happy Babies Stories project will thread a mosaic of humanity that defines history and various cultures. POTH provide tools to record stories that include text, pictures, oral testimonials, video documentaries, Facebook and other social medial connectivity. They encourage you to visit their website today and check out 1 Billion Happy Babies Stories and share yours at this website link HYPERLINK http://www.1billionbabies.com



About POTH

Partners of the Heart is an affinity marketing aggregator providing heartbeat stories mosaic counting technology in the health, education and wellness space. Our mission is to facilitate a widespread social movement counting heartbeats while chronicling one billion plus stories of happier and healthier lives. POTH provides, among other things, a web-based marketing platform and promotional plan to collect and promote positive messages or “heartbeat stories” regarding positive life stories.



About SBTS

The Save Babies Through Screening Foundation is comprised of volunteers whose lives have been touched by newborn screening (NBS), Save Babies Through Screening Foundation is the only advocacy organization in the country dedicated to NBS. SBTS aims to educate parents, pediatric healthcare providers and policy makers about available comprehensive NBS, the importance of obtaining positive or other test results requiring follow-up actions within five days of birth and the importance of prompt confirmatory testing and treatment/management when needed. The Foundation's goal is to see that every baby born in the U.S. is screened successfully, effectively and comprehensively.



