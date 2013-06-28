Save the Planet with Computer Recycling

Plainfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The innovations in the field of electronics makes it an imperative need to own new gadgets. A person who can afford new equipment in electronics would need to dispose the old one to make room for the new. Laptops, desktops, mice, video game consoles, keyboards, DVD players, CD Players, Key boards, fax machines, cables, and televisions can now be disposed in an eco-friendly manner by opting for collections services that has the expertise in dealing with unwanted electronic waste.



Freejunkremoval.org focuses on gathering the unwanted and used electronic gadgets absolutely free of charge from the gadget owner. Based on the functioning of the equipment they would either provide the electronic goods to someone less worthy of buying a new one or dispose it if it cannot be used any longer. Instead of disposing the junk in the landfill, this organization is ensuring to provide an eco-friendly way of dealing with junk electronics. The electronic goods that are partly functional and repaired and provided at an affordable price for those who cannot afford to buy a new gadget. As a socially adept organization they ensure to provide a part of their tips or earnings to saving pets across America.



The benefit of opting for the Computer Recycling service saves the effort of disposing an electronic gadget. The staff on board would approach the owner who wishes to dispose their electronic equipment and provide a free facility of picking up the goods to the center. After carefully examining the issue and fixing it, they would provide the gadgets to anyone who wishes to buy it. In case the gadget seems to be worthless, they would dispose it. To hire for a free service call on 1-815-513-2744 or contact through http://freejunkremoval.org/



Media Contact:

Computer Recycling

Free Junk Removal.org

1-815-513-2744

http://freejunkremoval.org/electronic-waste-drop-off-collect-center-plainfield-naperville-bolingbrook-il.html