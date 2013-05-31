Save Up to £1k in Barge Holidays with European Waterways

Datchet, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- European Waterways, the premium provider of unforgettable ‘luxury hotel barging experiences’ is currently offering significant discounts in most of its luxury barge hotel vacations.



For example, reservations made until May 31 on its 12-passenger luxury hotel barge, La Belle Epoque (which plies the Burgundy route) entitle the client to a huge discount of £500-£1000 per cabin, or 10% off the regular charter rate.



Moreover, those intending to explore the Gascony and Bordeaux regions in France can avail of up to 20% off the regular charter price. This means enjoying a memorable barge holiday France has just become much more affordable.



European Waterways was first conceived by founder and chairman Derek Banks almost forty years ago, when Europe’s extensive network of waterways fascinated him. Starting in the mid-1970s with a single 22-foot boat, the company has since grown to a fleet of more than a dozen luxury hotel barges of various designs and capacities.



It currently operates in nine countries, such as France, the UK, Italy, Germany and Holland. It has been renowned for its once-in-a-lifetime vacation experiences, such as its premium barge holiday France.



The latest addition to the continually growing fleet of European Waterways is the six-passenger Claire de Lune, a deluxe hotel barge that is set to serve up an excellent barge holiday France.



It has tastefully appointed interior dominated by cherrywood and African hardwoods. It features a dining area that is stylishly cosy. The ‘cherry on top’ is its spacious sundeck installed with a spa pool, where guests can luxuriate as the barge cruises along the French countryside.



Claire de Lune takes a beloved route that includes a tour of the city of Carcassonne, wine tasting at the Château Villemagne, a highly informative tour of medieval Lagrasse and its Benedictine abbey, as well as walking and biking tours. All European Waterways hotel barge vacations are inclusive of on-board gourmet meals with wine, an open bar, even shore excursions. Barge cruises are specifically designed for those who want to travel and enjoy the sights at leisure.



About European Waterways

European Waterways is currently the only luxury hotel barge company that offers luxury cruises in nine European countries through a fleet of more than a dozen luxury hotel barges. For more information about European Waterways and having a barge holiday France, visit the website at http://www.gobarging.com/ .



http://www.gobarging.com/barge-holidays-france