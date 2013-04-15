Save Up to 25% on Monthly Electric Bills with Innovative Solutions from Kaiser Electric Co.

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Kaiser Electric Co. recommends Power-Save 1200 which when installed with electric breaker panel, would save up to 25 % of monthly electric bills. It is a small gray box that neatly fits itself with breaker panel and saves money and protects the entire home. The Power-Save 1200 was designed with the homeowners in mind, providing lower energy bills, increased motor and appliance life, for all of the electric equipment.



Regarding the innovative solutions for clients or customers, a representative at Kaiser Electric Co. stated, “Residential customers throughout North America could see a realized savings of 8% - 10% typically and as much as 25% on their electrical usage (and thus power bills). The Power-Save 1200 is UL Certified as the Cat. No. ABET 2201 and CSA certified.”



Kaiser Electric Co. provides quality electricians in Haddonfield and NJ to give its customers a fine touch of quality service and experience. Their well-trained, uniformed, neat, clean, courteous, and trustworthy technicians are constantly continuing their education and training in order to best serve the clients’ needs.



Serving and charging according to the job and not by each hour is considered to be their unique selling proposition. With hourly charges, they are known for their guaranteed services and prices before the start of any task, which would make them to prepare their budget. Also, they give 100% guarantee with all the electrical services they provide, else will by sure refund all money if not served up to the clients’ expectations.



About Kaiser Electric Co.

Backed by more than 100 years of combined staff experience, Kaiser Electric Co. of Central, NJ is the "King of Residential Electrical Service". Leader in providing Electrician in New Jersey and other areas they Focus all their efforts on the homeowners and residential clients of New Jersey and Eastern PA only. Whether one need new lighting and appliance installation or new electrical service and upgrades, their technicians will finish clients projects and requirements, in the utmost professional manner.



To know more please visit: http://www.kaiserelectriccoinc.com/

