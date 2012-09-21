Save Up to 80% With New Website Rolled Out by ECarpetGallery.com

Englewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- ECarpetGallery.com is the one of the largest online rugs store and one stop shop for luxury carpets where visitors can browse styles and colors rugs online, while being sure to get the best price and highest quality handmade rugs when ordering. ECarpetGallery has 30 days Free Trial, Toll Free Number to Call Experts & Free shipping provided when customers buy luxury rugs.



World Wide Web – September 10, 2012 Ecarpetgallery.com has been growing and expanding its reach. The Company has a new website and a larger office and warehouse in Canada. Ecarpetgallery.com has acquired over 70 000 sq ft of warehousing, storage and distribution space that accommodates over twenty three employees. Due to the high demand for rugs and wide variety of new rug designs customers can choose from at Ecarpetgallery.com, the increased volume and new website for the Company demonstrate exciting growth.



Ecarpetgallery.com Rugs and Carpets was started in 1997 and is one of the oldest sellers of luxury rugs and carpets online. The unique handmade rugs and carpets are made of authentic wool and silk and are offered in different styles, including Aubousson, Chobi, Heriz, Sarabi, Floral, Geometric, and Medallion designs, as well as cowhides, shags, sheepskins, and more. These rugs do not use any chemicals that can be harmful for skin and are not allergic. The Company is committed to assisting people in locating just the right rug and to save more money in every purchase than that with competitors.



A new feature named Rugs Bazaar is being initiated, where customers can negotiate and offer their prices on select rugs which will create a feel like real rugs bazaar. The new collection will have more than 15,000 varieties of rugs from oriental rugs, modern, tribal and vintage rugs to choose from. Ecarpetgallery.com deals with the makers of rugs directly, eliminating middleman, thus not only helping pass savings on to customers but also helping communities which are located in developing countries. Each rug has a specific design and tells a unique story about a theme.



The online website at ecarpetgallery.com is a gorgeous virtual stroll through styles and colors that are stunning and helpful for those in need of ideas and assistance in making a decision. The portal is easy to navigate, well organized and supported by a stellar team of employees. Experts are always available to provide advice on rugs, design and placement in the home.



The online ordering service is quick and efficient. With offices in Canada and the United States, all rug orders are processed with free shipping and handling. Most of the shipments are received within two days time. Ecarpetgallery.com has sold over 400,000 area rugs and carpets to date. The Company offers a risk-free, in-home trial thirty day money back guarantee trial on all purchases.



Visitors to the website can sign up for a newsletter email to stay up to date on what’s new and available for sale. The carpets are ever changing and are offered at a lowest price guarantee. The website features plenty of customer testimonials to scroll through that reveal honest experience worth evaluating.



Learn more by visiting http://www.ecarpetgallery.com



Summary

ECarpetGallery.com is the one of the oldest & largest online store for luxury rugs sold at affordable prices. The company has released an exciting new website with better savings up to 80% off with a new feature called Rugs bazzar where people can haggle & negotiate prices. ECarpetGallery has 30 days. Started in 1997, ECarpetGallery.com has offices & has Free Shipping to US & Canada. Visit the website at http://www.ecarpetgallery.com & select a luxury handmade rug.