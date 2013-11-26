Save with Leawo's 2013 Thanksgiving Freebie: Free Blu-Ray Player Software to Play Any Blu-Ray on Mac

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Time to give THANKS! To celebrate the imminent Thanksgiving and express sincere gratitude to its supporters, Leawo Software, the trusted and innovative multimedia software developer, is giving away unlimited licenses of its flagship Blu-ray Player for Mac to cater to the needs of people who would like to enrich the Thanksgiving entertainment via watching favorite Blu-ray movies. The giveaway will last till Dec. 1, 2013, before which freebie hunters could get the $59.95 valued Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac for free.



Anyone showing great interest in the Mac Blu-ray player software giveaway could pay a direct visit to http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-player-mac/.



Hundreds of millions of people around the world are planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving 2013, just through the family gatherings, holiday meals, holiday parades, football games, Thanksgiving movies or anything else. Especially for people planning to take a whole night of Thanksgiving movie enjoyment, Leawo Software shares them with a fantastic tool Blu-ray Player for Mac. The app is quite handy for watching any region-coded Thanksgiving Blu-ray and DVD movies, 1080P HD videos and more on iMac easily and smoothly.



As the newest flagship of Leawo, Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac is a region-free Blu-ray player software that could help Mac users easily play back Blu-ray and DVD discs of all regions without quality loss. It could additionally act as an ISO player to play ISO files smoothly on Mac, plus a free HD video player to playback up to 1080P HD videos and audios for totally free. Just during the playback, this Mac region free Blu-ray player software even allows users to select/load subtitles and adjust video/audio. It even supports to play back Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD audios in lossless quality. The detailed playback navigation even lets users fully control the media playback.



For people wanting extra Thanksgiving bonus, they are in for a treat as Leawo offers more great 2013 Thanksgiving deals on http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/. People could save up to $100 from Leawo's 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Player, Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy, DVD Ripper, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, iOS Data Recovery, iTransfer, PowerPoint to Video Pro, Blu-ray Creator to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more information about Leawo Software, please visit http://www.leawo.org/.