Save with the Kendall Bait & Tackle Holiday Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- During the sale, customers can purchase a bait net, a Daiwa Shock combo with line, a bucket combo (SM bubbler), and they will receive half off of their first dozen shiners for only $39.95. Collectively, customers are receiving a $50 value.



Daiwa Shock is known for its exceptional features and its position as a leader in the industry. Its products are designed to make fishing a comfortable experience while boosting the odds of snagging larger catches. Daiwa Shock devices are built for durability so they can be used for years to come, while the ease of use means even beginner fishing enthusiasts can learn the ropes easily.



Customers should be aware that batteries and taxes are not included in the Kendall Bait & Tackle holiday promotion.



About Kendall Bait & Tackle

Kendall Bait & Tackle is a Miami bait and tackle shop that has been selling rods, reels, and all popular baits for fresh and saltwater since 1987. We are the go-to shop for budding anglers and seasoned pros and our services include rods and reel repair, fresh and saltwater guide service, and more. Whether you need to pick up a new rod and flies for your next fishing trip or would like casting lessons for fly-fishing, we are here to help. Call 305-697-2724 for more information or visit us at 9402 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33156.