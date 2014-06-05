SaveDime.com Unveils New Coupon Codes for Leading Online Fashion and Lifestyle Portals Like Jabong

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- SaveDime.com is one of the leading coupon websites in India that has been connecting great retailers and brands with the online shoppers by updating them about the daily deals. The website has now unveiled a new series of coupon codes for online shoppers to get the best possible deal on the most popular online fashion and lifestyle retailers like Myntra, Snapdeal and Yebhi.



Check out the latest active coupon codes on http://savedime.com



All online shoppers, who are looking for coupon codes for their fashion and lifestyle shopping needs, can find valid discount offers at one place - SaveDime.com. Whether it is Myntra coupons , Jabong coupons or Yebhi coupons , one can find the best offers on this coupon website.



Announcing the release of fresh coupons, the website owner stated - “We are delighted to announce the introduction of a fresh series of discount coupon codes for leading fashion shopping websites. Our mission has been to offer the special offers and maximum possible savings to our loyal customers. Start with SaveDime.com for more coupons and savings. This is a crucial money saving tip to make your shopping more rewarding.”



Besides fashion and lifestyle, SaveDime.com also presents coupons for a range of other online shopping websites in travel, restaurant, books, electronics and music niches. Few of the other popular stores in their catalog include Barbeque Nation, Yatra, SnapDeal and Beauty Kafe.



Elaborating about their service, the web marketing manager of website also went on to say - “At SaveDime.com our highest priority is our customer experience; we ensure to validate and check every coupon manually so that correct information is given to our users. We are the one-stop shop to get all latest, valid and genuine discount offers and coupon codes and in India.”



Online shoppers looking to save the most during their shopping can check out the latest coupon codes on SaveDime.com, and make the most of the hottest deals.



About SaveDime.com

SaveDime.com is a leading coupon website in India, offering the latest coupon codes, daily deals and plethora of offers to its customers.



Log on to http://savedime.com for more info, and to check out latest promo codes, and discount deals online.



Phone Number - 07666624747

Country - India

Email - rizoritz@rediffmail.com