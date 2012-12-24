SaveOnFurnitureDirect.com - Direct Importers of Furniture, Announces the Launch of Its Redesigned Website

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- SaveOnFurnitureDirect.com now announces the launch of its redesigned website where you can talk to a live representative and get assistance in customizing your furniture. Features such as my wishlist, my cart and personal logins allows customers to keep track of their dream furniture from start to finish. Shopping options like price range, shipping time, sofa type and customizables saves clients time and as well as increases efficiency in picking furniture which adorn their homes.



The comfort of one’s home can be described by the satisfaction one gets upon coming home to the most comfortable as well as stylish furniture. SaveOnFurnitureDirect has proudly been providing this sense of satisfaction and comfort to client for years by building fine modern contemporary, and traditional furniture.



SaveOnFurnitureDirect now offers customization of the furniture. SaveOnFurnitureDirect.com has been redesigned to streamline the customizing of sofas with just a few clicks. Customers can now get their furniture customized according to the color, size and upholstery they need. Almost every sofa is built to suit customer needs. The leather used in creating any product like sofas or furniture has the least amount of finish thus earning a higher grade. SaveOnFurnitureDirect uses full grain, top grain, split grain and bonded leather grain for manufacturing purposes thus making it easier for clients to pick according to the leather they can afford. The website has a top notch product filter system to get to the products you are looking for with minimum clicks. It offers customers with a wide variety of options in sofas such as modern sectional sofas, contemporary sectional sofas, leather sectional sofas and fabric sofas. Since the sofas are built by the world’s top manufacturers they feature strict quality control where fabrication and materials are involved.



With the elimination of middlemen and the furniture coming directly from the manufacturer’s warehouse it is certainly very cheap and affordable to order a custom sectional sofa. They also offer a unique quality assurance guarantee program that is a year warranty against defects, frames also come with a year warranty, shipping damage is covered in insurance and materials are built under strict quality control.



