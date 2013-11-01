SaveOnTapestries.com Announces an Increased Popularity in Its Wall Art and Wall Tapestries

Burnaby, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- SaveOnTapestries.com, an impressive online “interior art” site dedicated to the sale of a wide selection of wall art and wall tapestries proudly announces a substantial increase in online interest and customer traffic. These recent metrics are a clear indication that the demand for quality home interior art across a wide spectrum of the Internet is only expanding. With increasing website visitor numbers and a growing selection of what are considered some of the most beautiful wall tapestries found anywhere, SaveOnTapestries.com continues to exceed expectations.



The company and its flagship website, SaveOnTapestries.com are known for a dedicated attention to detail and for delivering outstanding customer service. Boasting a long list of customer testimonials and satisfied buyers, SaveOnTapestries.com is setting the standard for other online interior and home design websites. By insisting on the best in customer service and ensuring that every sale is a positive experience the company has effectively brought affordable quality to the market for wall hanging tapestries. SaveOnTapestries.com credits this approach to quality customer service as having allowed the company to develop a strong following of loyal customers.



The company has proven that it stands behind its claims as can be seen in its online slogan.



“Your Walls. Our International Selection, What an image you can create!”



As more and more people seek to add custom interior features to their home or office space, wall art will continue to inspire those that appreciate attractive interior design. SaveOnTapestries.com has a number of skilled and knowledgeable creative consultants that are able to answer any questions a buyer may have regarding wall art and wall tapestries. From antique tapestries to French tapestries to virtually any other type of tapestry imaginable, SaveOnTapestries.com can satisfy even the most demanding buyer of wall art.



One aspect of the SaveOnTapestries.com success model is the fact that the company has a very intuitive website that is easy to navigate and search. Customers often comment on the clean design and the easy purchase process found of the SaveOnTapestries.com website. This is just another reason for the growing popularity of the company and its products. When customers are able find what they are looking for quickly and efficiently, they have an overall better shopping experience. SaveOnTapestries.com understands this and has gone to great lengths to ensure that the SaveOnTapestries.com experience is always outstanding.



This recent announcement by SaveOnTapestries.com of a measurable increase in the popularity of its extensive selection of unique wall art and wall tapestries is further confirmation that interior design and art concepts are in high demand around the country and around the world. As more and more people choose to adorn the walls of their home or office space with attractive wall art, there is little debate that interior art will continue to grow in popularity. SaveOnTapestries.com is forging ahead as a true leader in the world of wall art and wall tapestries. The company anticipates a year over year increase in website sales as more people discover the enjoyment and inspiration that is found in quality interior design art such as wall tapestries.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.



SaveOnTapestries.com

877-298-6623