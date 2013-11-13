SaveOnTapestries.com Announces Growing Interest in Bayeux Tapestries

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- SaveOnTapestries.com, a progressive online distributor of high quality woven wall tapestries, proudly announces a marked increase in customer interest with regard to the Bayeux Tapestry collection. The company has shipped literally thousands of high quality replica wall tapestries to satisfied customers across the country and throughout the world. No other online distributor of wall art provides such an extensive selection of beautiful interior décor wall art than Save On Tapestries. The company has experienced steadily traffic increases to their website located online at SaveOnTapestries.com. Much of this increased traffic has been attributed to a growing consumer interest in beautiful Bayeux Tapestry.



The cofounder of Save On Tapestries, Charlotte was recently quoted as saying the following with regard to this recent growing interest in Bayeux Tapestries.



“ We typically closely monitor our daily website traffic and were surprised to discover that there has been an extraordinary increase in interest with regard to the already popular Bayeux Tapestry collection. In response to this growing demand for an already popular and attractive wall tapestry, we have instructed our suppliers to increase production and delivery.”



Charlotte went on to say that while increased interest in a particular type of tapestry is not uncommon, this surprising increase in popularity with regard to the Bayeux Tapestries was not totally unexpected, simply do to the high quality that is inherent in this particular tapestry line.



Most tapestry aficionados appreciate the historical value and the beauty that is naturally a part of almost every Bayeux replica being manufactured today. These tapestries typically expressed a narrative in the form of a scene and are often reminiscent of the medieval period. Considered stunningly attractive by many tapestry experts, the Bayeux Tapestry has a look and feel all its own. These tapestries are skillfully embroidered using high quality wool yarn. In addition, the original Bayeux Tapestry that all subsequent replica tapestries have modeled after is one of the most notable and historically significant textile art pieces in the world.



This famous tapestry tells a story dating back over 1000 years about the Battle Of Hastings. Accurately depicting events of the period, this historical record of days past offers a glimpse into such notable historical characters as William The Conqueror and the Duke Of Normandy. In addition, this storytelling hanging tapestry features impressive Latin text embroidered into the pictorial narrative. Most experts agree that the Bayeux Tapestry was likely commissioned and requested by the well known at the time house of Normandy. One of the most respected artists to create popular reproductions of the original Bayeux Tapestry is William Morris.



The cofounder of Save On Tapestries also recently stated that other already popular wall tapestries have also recently experienced growing popularity. She also mentioned that the company is extremely proud of its excellent customer service and impressive level of continued customer satisfaction. Customer service calls to the main phone number located on the website are always greeted by friendly, knowledgeable and experienced customer service representatives. Charlotte believes that this along with high-quality products is the reason for the websites continued success.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.



SaveOnTapestries.com

877-298-6623