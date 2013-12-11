SaveOnTapestries.com Announces Holiday Savings for Shoppers

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Save On Tapestries is an industry leader in the online retail sales of European tapestries, Belgian tapestries, French tapestries, and a host of other wall art, as well as oil paintings. The company is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to offering shoppers the best prices on wall art offered anywhere on the Internet. After years of outstanding service to the online art buyer’s community, the company continues to deliver savings and value of those that appreciate quality art and design. Featuring some of the most attractive and beautiful wall tapestries from Europe, Saveontapestries.com is forging new ground with regard to affordable wall art.



A founding member of the company, Charlotte recently announced that the company continues to offer shopping holiday deals and holiday saving specials designed to make wall tapestries affordable to anyone wishing to enjoy this type of quality art during the holiday season. One of the best ways for online shoppers to take advantage of these great savings and opportunities is to simply visit the website and browse the huge selection of quality products offered there, Charlotte went on to say. She also made mention of the fact that those in search of quality tapestry art for wall décor purposes can register for the companies newsletter as a way to be notified of future sales and bargains.



With an expanding warehouse presence in the Pacific Northwest, Save On Tapestries continues to grow its operation to meet an ever-increasing demand for high quality European tapestries. The company also has a company blog that is updated daily with the latest news, tips and information regarding wall tapestries, wall art, oil painting art and canvas art. From William Morris tapestries to Simon Bull tapestries and other beautiful artwork from a full range of well-known artists, Save On Tapestries continues to strive to deliver the most beautiful wall art products in the world.



From landscape tapestries to floral tapestries and Italian tapestries, the company stocks carefully hand picked products that are sure to add elegance and opulence to almost any interior space. Interior designers and others looking to create a unique space routinely turn to this leader in the online sales of tapestries for design advice and product choices. This recent announcement of ongoing holiday savings for shoppers is further proof that Save On Tapestries makes shopping for this type of interior design accessory easy, convenient and affordable. Go online to SaveOnTapestries.com and explore the possibilities with regard to enhancing your interior with stunningly attractive European wall hanging fabric tapestries.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.