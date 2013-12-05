SaveOnTapestries.com Announces Improved Tapestry Search

British Columbia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Save On Tapestries, an online leader in the distribution and sales of wall tapestries and other types of wall art announces its latest website improvements designed to make shopping for online tapestries even easier. The company stated that it has recently added to its IT department as a way to improve website functionality and allow for greater access to a tremendous line of beautiful European wall tapestries. This latest technological improvement in the company’s website is one more indication that SaveOnTapestries.com is striving to be the best online retailer of high-quality tapestries are and interior design wall art.



In addition, Save On Tapestries has made it clear that future offerings will include comprehensive mobile e-commerce websites designed to make shopping easier for those on the go using a smartphone or other type of mobile device. The company continues to develop cutting-edge website technology intended to make shopping for tapestries online as easy, convenient and simple as possible. With the growing popularity in a wide variety of art slated for interior design purposes, Save On Tapestries is leading the way in innovative and new ideas designed to make online shopping more intuitive and rewarding. The company attributes much of its success to stocking some of the finest European tapestries available.



Equally impressive is the fact that these newest improvements will make search capabilities quicker and more responsive. Anyone in search of a high-quality wall tapestry online will be delighted to find that by simply visiting SaveOnTapestries.com, it is easy to find the perfect tapestry for any home décor. The company continues to be dedicated and committed to offering the most responsive customer service and most responsive packaging and delivery systems available. These newest improvements in the website’s online organizational structure of tapestries comes at a perfect time as the holidays approach and sales continue to increase.



SaveOnTapestries.com offers some of the most competitive prices on genuine European tapestries. The company states that much of its success is due to its ability to negotiate highly competitive prices with manufacturers as a way to pass on savings to customers. Charlotte, a cofounder of the company has been quoted as saying, “ we value our customers and deliver high-quality products at budget minded prices, giving us the clear advantage in a highly competitive market.” Save On Tapestries will continue to offer customers the best in quality and price through the holiday seasons and well into the 2014, Charlotte went on to say. Those that enjoy quality interior decorating wall art are encouraged to visit the website and explore a huge inventory of beautiful and attractive artistic expressions designed to improve virtually any home décor.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.