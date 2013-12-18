SaveOnTapestries.com Announces Increased William Morris Tapestry Sales

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Save On Tapestries, announces increased interest in William Morris tapestry sales. Considered one of the most talented English artisans to have transformed the art movement of the late 1800s, William Morris is credited with creating some of the most attractive and stylish tapestries found anywhere today. These exquisite tapestries offer impressive designs that include vibrant colors, life-like creations and beautiful artistic expression. Saveontapestries.com has been offering a wide selection of William Morris tapestries for the last several years, however due to the increased demand has committed to increasing its inventory of these elegant art pieces.



Saveontapestries.com has noted particular interest in several key pieces that interior designers and homeowners have used to consistently enhance a beautiful and inviting interior space. The William Morris were known as the Holy Grail Belgian Tapestry is one example of a beautiful and opulent works often used to create stunning imagery in a room. Another piece known as the Les Oiseaux de William Morris Wall Hanging has seen increased interest from interior designers looking to decorate a room with royal elegance and vibrant colors. In addition, the stately Corinthe Wall Hanging has also gained in popularity among online shoppers, especially as the holiday season approaches.



Cofounder and managing director Charlotte recently stated that Save On Tapestries will be expanding its William Morris product line to meet this recent increasing demand for these exquisite art pieces. She also mentioned that the company is working to refine its website online search capabilities as a way to make searching for William Morris tapestries and other beautiful wall hangings easier and more convenient for online shoppers. She also stated that the company continues to deliver the highest quality customer service available from any online seller of wall tapestries. Charlotte went on to say that Save On Tapestries is delighted with this increased interest and William Morris tapestries and will continue to provide online buyers with the products they are most interested in purchasing.



Save On Tapestries offers a wide selection of European tapestries including French tapestry, Belgian tapestries and Italian tapestries. The company offers a varied selection of floral works, Medieval works and Religious works as well as a host of other unique tapestry art. In addition, the company also offers Afghans throws, tapestry bell pulls, tapestry table runners and various other types of artwork such as canvas art and oil paintings. This recent news regarding William Morris tapestries is exciting as wall tapestries becoming more popular online with interior designers as well as homeowners. These textile art pieces add beauty and opulence to virtually any space in a home by introducing dimension and character.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.