SaveOnTapestries.com Announces Its Growing Social Media Presence

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Save On Tapestries, one of the leading online retailers and wholesalers of quality wall tapestries announces its growing social media presence. The company has recently reported a growing interest in its social media online interactions. With a rapidly expanding number of Facebook friends and Twitter followers, SaveOnTapestries.com is continuing its tradition as being an online leader when it comes to wall art and wall tapestries. One of the company cofounders, Charlotte has recently been quoted as saying the following:



“We have carefully planned our social media strategy to give our customers the greatest flexibility in terms of how they interact with our company. One of the ways we do this is by continually updating our Facebook and Twitter pages and keeping our customers informed with regard to the latest happenings in the world of wall art and wall tapestries. As our online presence continues to grow more popular our social media outlets are growing at a similar rate. We are committed to redoubling our efforts to give our customers the absolute best in terms of service, price and quality.”



In addition to Facebook and twitter, save on tapestries also has a presence with Pinterest. This is especially useful to SaveOnTapestries.com because of the imagery that is inherently a part of the social media network known as Pinterest. Artwork such as wall hangings, wall art and tapestries is best illustrated online in the form of images. With so many beautiful tapestries available today around the world it is nice to know that there’s one unique location where a wide selection of tapestries may be viewed. SaveOnTapestries.com’s website offers this unique ability in that it has a highly intuitive and easy to navigate website that allows browsers and buyers alike to easily locate a specific tapestry in a matter of seconds.



With an easy to use website and a popular social media presence, Save On Tapestries is making it as easy as possible for customers to find the perfect wall tapestry for a wide range of home interiors. From interior designers to new homeowners, the company has helped thousands of people around the world add unique artistic appeal to almost any kind of space. Countless testimonials and other types of reviews have all shown the company to be a leader in the field of online art that is consistent with its growing market share. Art offered online has long been a favorite among art experts and newcomers.



Save On Tapestries has long considered social media to be an important aspect of its overall business model according to Charlotte. She also recently commented that the company continues to expand into all aspects of social media. One perfect example of this is the company’s recent interest in using SnapChat as a way to make tapestries more accessible to those looking for quality art on mobile devices. By combining mobile apps with social media, viewing images of — SnapChat tapestries becomes easier as does the sharing of tapestry images. Save On Tapestries will likely continue to expand its online operation in the coming years with social media playing a vital role in this process.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.