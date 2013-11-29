SaveOnTapestries.com Reports Record William Morris Tapestry Sales

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Save On Tapestries, is an industry leader in the online retailing of wall art and wall tapestries and as such has experienced record sales with regard to its premium William Morris Tapestry line. The company has always had strong sales in this category, but the recent spike in sales with regard to tapestries crafted by this respected textile artist are a welcome development. The co-founder of SaveOnTapestries.com, Charlotte recently was quoted as saying that, “the holiday season is always a great time for increased sales volume, but it seems the holiday buying has started earlier this year.” While many “brick and mortar” businesses are struggling the online marketplace is thriving, she went on to say.



William Morris was a well-respected textile artist that lived in the 1800s. He has been credited with having been instrumental in designing many church interiors throughout England. In addition to places of worship, William Morris also created remarkable interior designs for residential properties throughout the region. Along with interior design and decoration, he also was known for his writing and other aspects of art. As his career and notoriety grew, William Morris eventually established his own interior décor company known as Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co. Morris has a long and detailed history of creating everything from poetry to tapestries. His work is still marveled today as can be seen in the growing online demand for his original work and replica works.



A William Morris Tapestry has a unique look and feel, according to many satisfied customers. This is why there has always been a steady demand for this particular type of textile artwork. Charlotte has stated that Save On Tapestries continues to work closely with manufactures to ensure that they will continue to meet the online demand they are experiencing. Other popular lines of wall tapestries are also gaining in popularity. This includes floral tapestries, landscape tapestries, medieval tapestries, as well as religious themed tapestries. The company feels that as more people are choosing to improve their existing home, as opposed to buying a new home, the demand for interior design art will only grow. From interior designers to first time homebuyers with little experience in decorating a home, there is always a need for attractive wall art.



The company established itself over a decade ago and has recently expanded into a larger warehouse in the Pacific Northwest, giving further testimony to its growth in business. As sale metrics continue to astound, Charlotte was quoted as saying, “we will continue meeting the demand of out customers, and will continue to provide the highest quality customer service possible. We attribute much of our success to our exceptional customer service staff.” There is little question that SaveOnTapestries.com has perfect market timing and position. The company website enjoys thousands of online visitors every day that come to an intuitive and easy to navigate website. “When an efficient web presence and outstanding customer service come together in a market where there is high demand the possibilities are truly endless,” said Charlotte. Save On Tapestries is considering adding a new product line in the coming months along side its sought after William Morris Tapestries.



About SaveOnTapestries.com

SaveOnTapestries.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA that consistently exceeded industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. SaveOnTapestries.com can be contacted by calling by visiting the website at http://www.saveontapestries.com or calling 877-298-6623.