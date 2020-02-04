Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database, titled as 'Global Savory Biscuits Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Future Scope, Opportunity, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like GCC, Australia, LATAM, North America, Europe, United State or Asia and important players/vendors such as United Biscuits, Danone S.A., Mondelez International, Nestle, Anmol Biscuits Ltd, Kraft Foods, Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, Kellogg Company, The Brooklyn Biscuit Company and Annie's Homegrown. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Study



The global savory biscuits market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to rising awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle and increasing sales through supermarkets and mass merchandisers. The savory biscuits have changed from simple crackers which were derived originally from bread type products into the vast range of products that are now available. Understanding the procedures and ingredients used in making diverse cracker products can help product developers choose the precise product to fit their brief.

The market study is being classified by Type (No Fat, Low Fat (Less Than 6%), High Fat (6 To 10%) and Extra High Fat (Greater Than 10%)) and major geographies with country level break-up.



United Biscuits (United Kingdom), Danone S.A. (France), Mondelez International (United States), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), Anmol Biscuits Ltd. (India), Kraft Foods (United States), Britannia Industries (India), ITC Limited (India), Parle Products Private Limited (India) and Kellogg Company (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are The Brooklyn Biscuit Company (United States) and Annie's Homegrown (United States).



Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States and Indian Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Savory Biscuits market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis



Advance Market Analytics has segmented the market of Global Savory Biscuits market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Savory Biscuits has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Organic Food

Rising Awareness Regarding Healthy Lifestyle



Market Trend



Rise in Number of Diseases Such As Obesity, Calorie Content, Less Nutrition Benefits

Increasing Sale through Supermarket and Mass Merchandisers



Restraints

Intensified Competition from Private Labeled Brands



Opportunities

Growing Demand for Ready to Eat Snack Food Products



Challenges

Changing Consumer Preferences



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the packaging and labeling of food. The intent of these regulations is to enhance the safety of food distributed throughout the United States and keep consumers informed about the food they're consuming. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires that antimicrobial technology be built into plastic and textiles used in food packaging to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi, discoloration, and odor.



Key Target Audience



Manufacturers of Savory Biscuits, Suppliers of Raw Materials, Wholesalers, Distributors, and Retailers of Savory Biscuits, Food Industry, Governmental Bodies and Research Organization

Customization in the Report Available:



