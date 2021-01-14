New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The savory ingredients market was valued at USD at 6.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020, to reach a value of 9.0 billion by 2027. The savory ingredients are flavor enhancers, which consist of properties that modify the zests of the food items without needing to contribute the separate ones of their own. In the savory products such as frozen savory meals and snacks, the savory flavors act as an important ingredient during the manufacturing process. Savory Ingredients are used in food & beverages as well as in the pet industry for several purposes, such as improved flavors, aroma, and taste of the products. It offers appealing texture and manages product quality.



The report includes the impacts the economy and global Savory Ingredients industry has suffered due to the pandemic. The pandemic has made significant dents on the functioning of this industry, and therefore the inclusion of its effect was mandatory for accurate analysis of future trends.



APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period. The dynamics that are aiding the growth are the increased demand for the ready-to-make food products, increased working population, and rapid urbanization. This progress is majorly observed in countries such as China, Vietnam, and Japan owing to the rise in the purchasing power of the consumers.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



INEOS, Olin Corporation, Inovyn Chlorvinyls Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, UNID, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corp., ICL Fertilizers, The Mosaic Company, and Armand Products, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Savory Ingredients market on the basis of type, form, applications, end-users, and region:



By Type: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Monosodium glutamate

Hydrolyzed animal protein

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

Yeast extracts

Nucleotides

Others (soy sauce powder and savory spice mixes)



By Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Food

Feed



By Origin: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



By Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)



Liquid

Powder

Others (sprays and pastes)



The study encompasses the different regions of the world in which the Savory Ingredients industry operates. These regions are:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Factors Explained In The Report:



The Savory Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. An extensive explanation of the market, including data regarding the world market players, has been mentioned in the report. The segmentation identifies the leading segments and explains in detail the key factors impacting the growth of the global Savory Ingredients market. The report also highlights product positioning, customers' perception of market competition, customer segmentation, buying behavior of consumers, target customers, and others.



The Savory Ingredients market research covers a detailed analysis of the following data:



Historical and future growth forecasts of the global Savory Ingredients market.

Segmentation of the Savory Ingredients market to highlight the growth prospects and trends affecting these segments.

Varying consumption behavior of customers across various regions covered in the report.

Geographical study based on the market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D projects of the different key Savory Ingredients market players.



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Savory Ingredients market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Savory Ingredients and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Key Questions Answered:



What are the key strategies used by prominent players and service providers to get ahead in the Savory Ingredients market?

What are the resources that exist in respective regions that attract the major players in the Savory Ingredients market?

What are the latest technologies that are being used by the market?

How are the recent trends affecting the growth of the global Savory Ingredients market?

What will be the estimated value of the Savory Ingredients market in the forecast period?



