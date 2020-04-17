Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- A new independent 58 page research with title 'Top Trends in Savory Snacks 2020' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe & Asia and important players/vendors such as Kellogg's, Nestle, Frito-Lay, Mondelez International. With n-number of tables and figures examining the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



The savory snacks sector finds itself challenged by the need to navigate a successful route between competing consumer needs and expectations for indulgent, quality experiences, improved health credentials ,and positive nutrition, while still delivering convenience. At the same time, there is growing social and political acceptance of regulatory intervention - whether through taxes or advertising bans - to make "junk food" less appealing, particularly to children. Thus, consumer demand and legislative force is moving savory snacks in new directions, where healthy formulations are becoming more sophisticated, working in tandem with hybrid recipes crossing genres, and such products are aiming to claim ground as genuine meal replacement options.



Historically, packaged snack food products have the distinction of being viewed as unhealthy. Indeed, snack choices and occasions in general are a couple of the first focal points for changed behavior when consumers seek to pursue healthier lifestyles. This has provided a powerful impetus for savory snacks innovation to focus on reformulation that increases genuine health claims such as "natural", and "functional", while seeking to experiment with new sensory experiences to keep products exciting and indulgent.



- Health is a core influencer on snack NPD, continuing to drive demand for options that fit within the context of healthier lifestyles.

- Key snack ingredients are being substituted, creating more healthy and sustainable snack solutions.

- New snack options exist in developing crossovers between savory snack segments as well as foods outside snacking.

- Rising heat tolerance and demand for spicy flavors and greater specificity in hot experiences will generate new opportunities for innovation.



- Identify the reasons underpinning consumers' inclination to purchase savory snacks.

- Gain insight into the key consumer trends that are most likely to drive innovation.

- Put innovative products into context by connecting them to specific consumer trends and preferences.



