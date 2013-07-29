"Savory Snacks - Scandinavia Industry Guide" Published

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Savory Snacks - Scandinavia Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Scandinavian Savory Snacks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian savory snacks market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key savory snacks market players' Scandinavian operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Scandinavian savory snacks market had a total market value of $875.8 million in 2011. Norway was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 4.6% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the savory snacks industry, Norway is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $351.7 million in 2011. This was followed by Sweden and Denmark, with $315.5 and $208.6 million, respectively.
Norway is expected to lead the savory snacks in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $436.5 million in 2016, followed by Sweden and Denmark with expected values of $375.7 and $236.9 million respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the Scandinavian savory snacks market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian savory snacks market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian savory snacks market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the Scandinavian savory snacks market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Savory Snacks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Savory Snacks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Savory Snacks - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Savory Snacks: Global Industry Guide
- Food Retail - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in China