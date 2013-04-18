Savour the Flavour by Camping at a Food Festival This Year

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Technically British summertime is upon us and, although it may not feel anything like the beginning of the hotter season, here at it’s motorhome insurance we’ve compiled a list of the best food festivals to help spice up your motorhome travels this year.



Kicking off tomorrow is the Alchemy Indian Food Festival which will take place in London’s Southbank Centre site until the 14th April. Although not directly next to the festival, we’ve found the Lee Valley Campsite in Chingford which is only a train ride away and has direct links into London.



Also at the Southbank Centre in May will be The Real Food Festival which starts on the 3rd and will continue to run over the weekend.



The Ludlow Spring Festival, running on the 10th to the 12th May, will have over 160 real ales, plus local food and drink producers, over 150 classic cars and live music. What more could you ask for! Adding to this later on in the year, in September, is The Ludlow Food Festival which invited visitors to experience over 160 exhibitors and explore the lovely Ludlow town.



Hitting June between the 12th and 16th is the first of this year’s The BBC Good Food Show at the NEC. The closest campsite to lay tracks will be Somers Wood, however, bear in mind that this site is adults only, although, it still offers lovely woodland surroundings and is easily accessible to and from the NEC.



July serves up quite a lot in terms of food festivities including the Gloucester Quays Food Festival, Tewkesbury. Running from 19th-21st and with celebrity chefs, Gino D’Acampo and James Martin already confirmed, this is set to be a scorcher! There will also be over 60 tempting food stalls, live demos, music and cooking master-classes to add to the fun of the weekend.



Another July festival in the line-up is The Essex Festival of Food and Drink taking place on 20th-21st July, at Cressing Temple Barns. What adds to the attraction of this festival is that it is a medieval moated farmstead with a range of rural barns and gardens to explore slowly becoming one of the largest food and drink festivals in the county.



Demonstrations by renowned chefs from The Great British Bake Off will take place in the celebrity kitchen. Why not check out Waldegraves Holidays & Leisure Park only a 30 minute drive to the festival but full to the brim with its own attractions, such as, a pool, on site shops and fishing lakes to name a few! There’s even an 18-hole pitch and putt golf course with driving range.



Getting the best out of your motorhome is an aim for many so why not try visiting a food festival this summer for a different taste of motorhome life .



