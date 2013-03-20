Savvy Car Rental Search Engine Opens Allowing Consumers to Search for Best Rates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- According to statistics recently released by Consumer Reports, over 2,600 car rental business exist in the US alone, with 8 companies monopolizing 95% of the business. This leaves a lot of room for movement in rental rates, says Dexter Steeves, spokesperson for SavvyCarRental, a Los Angeles car rental search engine website, recently launched to help consumers find the best car rental rates for their needs.



Says Steeves, "Consumers use our booking engine to compare the top rental companies across the globe. With our online database you can comparison shop to your hearts content to locate the perfect cheap rental car prices. You can manage your reservation online at any time through our website. Our experience in the industry makes us one of the most competitive and easily accessible venues available. There are locations to serve you worldwide, from car rental LAX, Orlando, Honolulu, and France, making your pickup and return of your car easier too. Traveling does not have to be chaotic; it can be fun and relaxing, if the proper steps are taken. Assuring transportation on your arrival and during your stay at an affordable price is one sure way to relieve stress. Relying on public transportation at your desired destination or taxi's can be quite expensive not to mention unreliable."



Steeves further explains there are a number of matters to consider before settling on one company, including the size of the vehicle desired, mileage per gallon and the contractual terms offered by the company. Additionally, how many passengers is another important consideration. As Steeves says, "Naturally if you are traveling with a five member family, a smaller vehicle may not be the ideal choice. Instead, a minivan may be the route to go when considering passengers and luggage. There are numerous cars available but one should consider the company as well. A reputable company that is there for you when needed is the optimal choice. Using this booking engine will assure your transportation through our easy online booking portal providing convenience, and making your vacation experience fun."



About SavvyCarRental

Savvy Car Rental is dedicated to providing the best Car Rental rates in the industry as well as excellent service and support to keep their customers happy and satisfied. Their expertise in car rental office management and sales and marketing, combined with group buying power, allows them to source the best car rental rates all over the world. Their easy-to-use search tools allow shoppers to comparison shop more than 800 suppliers in over 30,000 international locations to find the best deals on the Web. They encourage visitors to try their service with no risk or obligation to take advantage of our fantastic car rental rates. SavvyCarRental also provides a Fleet List by location of the cars available so consumers can easily decide what options in an automobile are best suited to their travel needs.