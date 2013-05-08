Savvy Forex Clients Seek Better Currency Transfer Rates and More Personalized Service

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Transferring money in and out of South Africa has become easier in recent years as the South African government has relaxed some of the exchange control regulations.



This relaxation, should however not be construed as a lack of importance in ensuring the compliance with, and the understanding of, exchange control regulations when transferring money in our out of South Africa.



One of the effects of this relaxation has seen more and more South Africans seeking investment opportunities abroad as they diversify their portfolio's and seek a rand hedge.



http://www.smartmoneytransfers.com is a newly launched website that provides clients with essential information on items such as exchange control regulations, the various allowances for transferring money out of South Africa and also hints and tips for those transferring money into South Africa.



Visitors to the site will welcome the free and informative down-loadable e-book – The smart way to transfer money. The guide is constantly updated and aims to provide all the details for both resident and non residents of South Africa that is required to make informed decisions.



Creator of the site Claus Lauter states the aim to ensure that the site is full of content that is up to date and also reacts to the feedback of visitors that are seeking specific information.



“Exchange control regulations constantly change and feedback tells us that often people are confused with conflicting information on what is the latest regulations. We want to become the trusted go to source for people transferring money in and out of South Africa seeking up to date information” Claus states.



http://www.smartmoneytransfers.com is also all about being able to access excellent service and great rates.



“Individuals transferring money to and from South Africa are seeking a service level that reflects the nature of the transaction, they want to speak to qualified individuals who are experts in their field. They also seek a service with no set service fees and great rates of exchange” Claus explained.



Smart money transfers allows visitors to phone or e-mail directly through to currency experts who can provide free consultations and advice on all aspects of exchange control regulations as well as providing great rates of exchange.



For more information about Smart Money Transfers, visit http://www.smartmoneytransfers.com/ or contact Claus Lauter at +27 (0) 78 233 1562.



