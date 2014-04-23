Savvy Real Estate Agents See Success with Digital Marketing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With the frequent fluctuations of the real estate market and increasing competition, more and more real estate agents are turning to digital marketing strategies to help themselves stand out. Today, the most successful realtors are embracing social media in particular, as it allows them to stay front-of-mind in their networks and connect with clients in more meaningful ways.



According to a new blog post by Mandy McEwen, Founder and President of Mod Girl Marketing, only about three percent of home buyers and four percent of sellers say they consider an agent’s association with a particular real estate brand to be an important factor in choosing a real estate agent. On the other hand, more and more buyers are choosing realtors who utilize social media to reach buyers and sellers with interesting original content and personalized messages.



In the blog post “Real Estate Branding Agency – Should You Hire One?” at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/real-estate-branding-agency-hire-one, McEwen explains that realtors are moving away from expensive outdoor and print ads in favor of strategies like blogging, social media, video marketing and email.



“Effective digital branding involves harnessing the power of social media to gain referrals from past clients and land in front of many viewers through social sharing,” McEwen said. “Digital marketing for realtors is not only effective – it is also affordable. Realtors can outsource real estate branding to a marketing agency for less than the cost of a franchise fee.”



Read the post “Real Estate Branding Agency – Should You Hire One?” at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/real-estate-branding-agency-hire-one/



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.