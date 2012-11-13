Sawgrass Technologies - Consumer Division Hosts the World's 1st Sublimation Printing Virtual Expo with LocalPlaceXpo & eZ-Xpo

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Sawgrass Technologies - Consumer Division (http://www.sawgrassink.com) will host the world’s 1st Global Sublimation Virtual Expo powered by a new game changer , the all-in-1 Virtual Expo LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo on November 13-15, 2012.



“We are excited about the innovative approach for Virtual Expo and Trade Show with partnership with LocalPlaceXpo and eZ-Xpo because it will help jumpstart our dealers and reseller business by offering everyone’s opportunities to showcase their products and solutions virtually anytime anywhere across all market segments.”



“We have researched many virtual event platforms in the industry. We chose eZ-Xpo and LocalPlaceXpo because it is very easy to use, flexible, and cost-effective.” said Mike McEvoy, Director of Marketing Communication, Sawgrass Consumer Division.



“Each exhibitor can showcase their latest and greatest products/services in their own virtual booth with videos, and brochures on an on-going basis. Most importantly, it will help solve the traditional follow-up and on-going collaboration challenges with automatic follow-up for every qualified prospect and strategic partner for a long-term sustainable business relationship.”



“We’re pleased that Sawgrass Consumer Division has once again chosen eZ-Xpo as their new game changer for their Virtual Expo Marketplace,” said Matt Fok, Founder, and CEO at eZ-Xpo.



“Our Virtual Expo Marketplace Platform is perfectly suited to help bridge the digital divide across all industries and small business market with speed and cost-effectiveness.”



The LocalPlaceXpo is also equipped with social learning application with a wide variety of educational resources with both on-demand and live options. It is designed to keep its membership abreast of all key industry trends and tools.



For more detailed information regarding this virtual event, please contact Mike McEvoy at

sublimationexpo@sawgrass.com.



http://www.localplacexpo.com/sublimation



About Sawgrass Technologies

Sawgrass Technologies, Inc. - Sawgrass Technologies is the industry leader in the development of breakthrough digital printing technologies. The company's globally recognized technologies allow for the mass customization of platform-proven digital products for printing onto surfaces such as plastic, metal, films, ceramics, and textiles. The Sawgrass family of brands includes ChromaBlast™ NaturaLink™, SubliJet®, Rotech™ ArTainium™, M™ ink, and SubliM™ inks and ink delivery systems. Sawgrass Technologies is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, USA with additional offices in Basel, Switzerland and Sheffield, England. For more information, visit http://www.sawgrassink.com/



About LocalPlaceXpo

LocalPlaceXpo, a new game changer of virtual expo marketplace designed for local business to jumpstart local business with unlimited virtual local expo opportunities. Our Virtual Expo Marketplace platform delivers live engagement and on-demand collaboration capabilities that maximize ROI through web conferences, virtual booth, social learning, and marketing automation for external customers and prospects and internal employees and partners. In addition to expanding local reach and market presence, it enables new virtual business network ecosystem across strategic eZ-Xpo network marketplaces for global networking opportunities and collaboration with social networking integration.



Visit http://LocalPlaceXpo.com/ for more information.



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a revolutionary new approach to virtual events and virtual tradeshows. eZ-Xpo delivers the world’s 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing campaigns to follows up with every prospective customer during and after the event. eZ-Xpo goes beyond traditional trade show and virtual event tools by harnessing the power of the Internet, proven best of class marketing automation technologies (i.e., eZ-Contact and eZ-Web Meeting) and making everything available to you in an integrated and intuitive online interface.



Visit http://eZ-Xpo.com/ for more information or you can watch this video.



