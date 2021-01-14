Say Goodbye to Anxiety… and Hello to Needle-Free Dental Anesthesia

Dubai City, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Millions of people all over the world are petrified of going to the dentist, but they can now leave all those fears behind.



Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin, King's College Hospital, Dubai



Some people are so scared of going to the dentist they will do anything to avoid it. The condition is called Dental Anxiety and causes deep unease and worry when a clinic visit is due.



On the extreme end of the spectrum is Dental Phobia, which causes overwhelming fear and a sense of dread. Sufferers feel panic-stricken to the extent that they might never seek dental help except when they are in agony.



The most common reasons behind dental anxiety include fear of pain that usually stems from a past negative dental experience – or simply from hearing dental horror stories. Another reason is fear of injections as many people are scared of needles, especially a long anesthesia needle being inserted into their mouth. Others fear that the anesthesia will not be enough to eliminate all pain before the dental procedure begins.



The GREAT NEWS is that scientists have finally developed a radical solution for applying local anesthesia without using needles – the breakthrough Needle-Free Injection System!



Dr. Luis Gavin – Dentist, Gum Specialist and Surgeon at Dubai London Clinic – has specially adapted and developed the FDA-approved and registered Needle-Free Injection System for dental use in the UAE.



A lightweight, spring-operated device introduces a measured dose of anesthetic into the gum submucosa and onto the periosteum (right up against the bone) in the form of an extremely fine jet of liquid using compressed air – without any part of the device penetrating the tissue. It is effective within seconds and completely pain free!



The Needle-Free Injection System is particularly useful for children as they require a lesser dose of anesthesia. Also, because it is a pain-free technology, accompanying parents will have their stress reduced significantly due to seeing their child at ease.



Thanks to Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin, phobic patients have nothing left to fear from dental treatments!



About Professor Dr. Luis Gavin

Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin is based in Dubai, working at King,s College Hospital, he is a leading international Speaker, Dentist and Oral Dental and Maxillofacial Surgeon. He has developed a pioneering new treatment concept for Dental Fear.



