Say Goodbye to 'S.A.D', Say Hello to 'N.A.K.E.D': The Naked Food Cookbook Launches the Earth-to-Mouth Movement with Delicious New Recipe Collection

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- While the Standard American Diet (S.A.D.) has been adopted by millions for many generations, author and health activist Margarita Restrepo is well aware that the diet is no advocate of sound nutrition or prolonged life. Proudly branding S.A.D. and the United States’ medical industry’s approach to nutrition as a “failed system”, Restrepo is out to change how the average person eats via a life-changing new diet and accompanying cookbook.



‘The Naked Food Cookbook’ contains dozens of appetizers, salads, soups, entrees, smoothies, desserts and even holiday recipes that all conform to N.A.K.E.D - the New American Kind & Enlightened Diet, that uses untainted, chemical free, plant-based, and nourishing whole food.



Synopsis:



The Naked Food eCookbook is the first and most anticipated earth to mouth compilation of recipes for the achievement of optimal health and weight, as well as the prevention and reversal of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, obesity, Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, and many others. It is also a sustainable and most effective weight control plan, and a great way to feel guilt-free while eating holiday meals.



Naked refers to the state of an untainted, chemical free, plant-based, and nurturing food. It proposes the ultimate lifestyle switch from the Standard American Diet (S.A.D.) to the New American Kind & Enlightened Diet (N.A.K.E.D.).



The Cookbook educates and empowers readers on how to consume organic, whole, and 100% real plant foods through 100+ mouth-watering recipes for the holidays, as well as appetizers, salads, entrees, desserts, and smoothies.



Recipes are free of genetically modified (GM/GMO), processed, or tainted ingredients, chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, pesticides, additives, preservatives, or colorants. The recipes are packed with life-saving nutrients, and flavors without the use of saturated fats, oil, sugar, and salt, dairy, and animal foods.



As the author explains, it is urgent for human beings to change their diets – immediately.



“Seven out of the ten leading causes of death in our country are strongly linked to diet and nutrition. It is the saturated fat, animal protein, sugar, salt, oils, and processed foods that keep clogging our arteries and exposing people to development of chronic disease. My new cookbook and diet returns people back to the basics for the earth-to-mouth diet we were built to enjoy. The best part is that taste is never sacrificed!” says Restrepo, who founded Naked Food Magazine after losing her boyfriend to a Stage IV brain cancer.



She continues, “Following a naked diet based on vegetables, fruit, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds happens to be a natural way to prevent and even reverse diseases such as cancer, restore heart health, and achieve permanent weight loss. While the diet will be helping you prevent disease and enjoy a longer life, all you need to worry about is which great recipe you’ll try next. Honestly, cast your preconceptions aside and give this diet a try – it’s delicious.”



The book’s first electronic edition is available now: http://nakedfoodmagazine.com/naked-food-cookbook.



For more information, follow the Naked Food Magazine on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1aBlI2m.



About Margarita Restrepo

Songwriter/Producer Margarita Restrepo stays busy as a Designer and as the Founder and editor-in-chief of Naked Food Magazine. She is certified in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Foundation and Cornell University, and holds a double major degree in Graphic Arts and Marketing.



She is an advocate for educating the world about the whole food, plant-based diet and the naked way of life. After losing her boyfriend and music partner to a stage IV brain cancer (GBM) in January 2012, she felt the responsibility to help as many people as possible, including herself, understand the importance of nutrition in the development or reversal of diseases. Following a plant based diet help decrease the size of her boyfriend’s tumors by 25 percent. She had been diagnosed as well with cystic fibrosis, anxiety attacks, and a severe iodine deficiency, which have disappeared since following her Naked Diet.



Naked Food Magazine was created to honor her boyfriend’s valorous and courageous experience with cancer, as well as all who have passed from this disease.