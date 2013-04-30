Say Hello to the Marvels of the Motorhome Industry with Motorhomes for Millionaires

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Welcome to the new era of motorhoming! Say goodbye to the stigma and roughing-it reputation and say a huge hello to the marvels of the motorhome industry!



If there ever came a time in a millionaire’s lifetime when they felt the need to spend the best part of £2million on a home on wheels, lucky for them, the Marchi Mobile EleMMent Palazzo will be just what they are looking for! With an estimated price of £1.9 million, there are probably a small number of people who will be shouting at the screen that ‘there are so many other worth-while things you could do with that amount of money’ but, for the rich and the famous, the new EleMMent Palazzo will be merely another purchase to add to their fleet.



This motorhome mansion is 40 ft long and is the brain child of Austrian company Marchi Mobile. With the likes of under floor heating and an en-suite to the master bedroom, this allows for luxury living on wheels.



Aiding the lavish lifestyle is the rooftop sky lounge which, at the touch of a button, lifts above the roof to allow for an entertainment and social area, along with its very own bar.



However, the motorhome may be big and intimidating but top speeds currently only sit amongst the 90s.



Another in-your-face motorhome mansion comes from the team at Visibly Loud and is known as the ‘Articulated Dream.’ This apartment on wheels is luxury at its peak and is a portable living paradise. Custom built for their customers, the ‘Flushline’ finish provides elegance and style amongst the individual taste of the client.



With bathrooms and a kitchen to rival top hotels this motorhome wouldn’t look out of place in a interior design magazine.



Thoroughly modern, the motorhome is equipped with all modern technologies including touch screen televisions and high-tech audio systems.



As fancy as these motorhomes may seem, we think we’ll leave it to the film stars and millionaires – not quite sure how they would look parked in a holiday camp in Somerset!



