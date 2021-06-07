Say 'I Do' to Unique Wedding Venues in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Many top London wedding venues are seeing an increase in bookings for weddings as it's expected that there will be few or no restrictions after the 21st of June. This has provided eagerly awaiting couples with a sigh of relief as they continue to watch how the news of the 'national data' will affect restrictions in the future. At this point, the outcome is looking good and this is evidenced in the uptick in booking for unique wedding venues.



London is home to a wealth of unique wedding venues - with a variety of venues influenced by the city's history, culture and. The leading London venue booking platform, Venuebility.com, has showcased various small, medium, and large venues to cater for weddings, listing delightful backdrops to host that very special day.



"Each venue provides a unique quirky charm and feel with its industrial blank canvas setting. The spaces can easily be dressed up or stripped back to suit any theme and styled wedding." Sales and Marketing Director, Gail Heron was quoted from Venuebility.com. "We aim to bring these quirky, unique wedding venues to the forefront to show off the best London can offer to make any wedding day, a day to remember for the Bride and Groom and their guests"



London has a vast selection of beautifully unique wedding venues to hire for your big day. From palaces and wine cellars to sports stadiums and Victorian warehouses with secluded courtyards and exposed brickwork. You can choose a picturesque outdoor wedding - taking advantage of the summer weather in a breath-taking English summer garden with a gorgeous pergola garden that will be sure to wow your guests. Alternatively, you may opt for an East London glamour rooftop venue hire with spectacular views of the city and a stylish aesthetic. The choices are endless and completely up to your imagination.



Venuebility is the leading online London venue hire platform. Plan your wedding at full speed and book your wedding venue online through the click of a button. Using the unique wedding planner, you can budget your event costs using their venue calculator as well as connecting with approved suppliers, all in one place.



Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers, and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. We promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



