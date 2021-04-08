Ken Blanchard Shares What's Most Shaped Him & His Success in His Revealing Interview with Molly Tschang on Say It Skillfully

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Ken will share an inside look at his early days on the East coast (earning bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in unexpected fashion), the immense impact of both his parents, and his early leadership experiences. His early foray into entrepreneurship with his business partner and wife of nearly 60 years, may be surprising to listeners. Co-founder of the Lead like Jesus ministry – teaching people about servant leadership worldwide—Ken will share his insights on why leaders struggle today, the imperative of servant leadership, and how the international management training and consulting firm that they founded has been able to persevere through Covid times. Author or co-author of 65 books selling over 21 million copies, including Raving Fans, Refire! Don't Retire and blockbuster The One Minute Manager, Ken reflects on some of his 63 co-authors and what he loves as much as ever about collaborating on books and pearls of wisdom he's learned. He inspires all to be the best version of themselves.



The show is about helping people to be who they are and skillfully say what needs to be said, i.e., to interact positively and productively, even if you need to disagree with your boss, give tough feedback or deliver bad news. Hearing all voices, including these unpopular ones, is critical for groups of people to create a "shared reality"—i.e., be on the same page. This is essential to make the best decisions execute with speed and achieve outstanding outcomes. The relationship dimension –the "people" issues–are the biggest challenge of work. Say It Skillfully® provides essential learning that is missing from most training, so that people can embrace their differences and do their best work, together.



At the core of saying it skillfully is being grounded in oneself—being real. Molly hosts guests who are willing to share the ups, downs, twists and turns in their journeys to finding their own truth north, as role models for listeners to appreciate that it is the struggles that most shape who we are. More resources at sayitskillfully.com



Molly Tschang's Say It Skillfully® is a show that helps you benefit from Molly's guidance on the best possible ways to speak your mind at work in a positive and productive manner. She helps everyone from CEOs to interns to recognize that we are all both part of the problem as well as the solution, and that the path to solving any problem is to say what needs to be said.



Molly is a rare breed: tough enough to advise CEOs and company boards, but empathetic enough to understand the human costs of not allowing talent to shine. She has helped dozens of management teams navigate the human after-effects of mergers and acquisitions, and her show brings her expert guidance to a wider audience.



Dr. Ken Blanchard is the cofounder and Chief Spiritual Officer of The Ken Blanchard Companies®, an international management training and consulting firm that he and his wife, Margie Blanchard, began in 1979 in San Diego, California. In addition to being a renowned speaker and consultant, Ken is a trustee emeritus of the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, Cornell University, cofounder of Lead Like Jesus, a world-wide Servant Leadership ministry, and he also teaches students in the Master of Science in Executive Leadership Program at the University of San Diego. More at kenblanchard.com and kenblanchardbooks.com



Molly Tschang guides senior management to Win As One…which companies often never even try to do. She helps them to commit to each other's success and build powerful chemistry to lead together. Creator and host of the Say It Skillfully® Radio Show and video series—and member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches initiative—Molly held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. She serves on the boards of several privately-held companies, the Cornell Engineering College Council, and Community Solutions, a social enterprise dedicated to solving homelessness.



