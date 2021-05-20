Salesforce.org EVP & COO Sam Allen, from Combat Veteran to Civilian Life in High-Tech Silicon Valley on Say It Skillfully

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- With little guidance in his modest youth, Sam had to chart a path for himself and enlisted in the military. Fortunately, this provided an opportunity to attend college. He describes combat as, "The ultimate assault on the senses…survival instincts on steroids. Under extreme duress as people are trying to kill you or your people, you dig deep into a central reservoir of the mission." He's honest about early deer-in-headlights feelings as he re-joined civilian life and his thought process and intention to develop himself and his career and support his family. The "best laid plans never survive the 1st bullet." Sam offers his experiences with bias and never spending more than a few hours or day thinking about job changes. He reveals how a virtue may also be vice and learning to manage this so that others perceive him as he intends. Don't miss his "operating manual," a brilliant tool to help people know who he really is as a leader and human being. He sets the tone for all he interacts with to be real and their true selves. And hear how he's charged up about his current role and the opportunities for business to help create a better world. Join the show and learn how to navigate life while being invaluable and true to yourself.



Tune in to Episode #80 here: https://bit.ly/33X4Zc4



About Say It Skillfully®

The show is about helping people to be who they are and skillfully say what needs to be said, i.e., to interact positively and productively, even if you need to disagree with your boss, give tough feedback or deliver bad news. Hearing all voices, including these unpopular ones, is critical for groups of people to create a "shared reality"—i.e., be on the same page. This is essential to make the best decisions, execute with speed and achieve great outcomes. The relationship dimension –the "people" issues–are the biggest challenge of work. Say It Skillfully® provides essential learning that is missing from most training, so that people can embrace their differences and do their best work, together.



At the core of saying it skillfully is being grounded in oneself—being real. Molly hosts guests who are willing to share the ups, downs, twists and turns in their journeys to finding their own truth north, as role models for listeners to appreciate that it is the struggles that most shape who we are. More resources at sayitskillfully.com



Sam Allen is EVP and COO at Salesforce.org, previously serving as SVP, COO of Global Marketing and VP, Corporate Development & Head of M&A Integration. Sam is a guest lecturer and Entrepreneurial Board member at the Wharton School of Business, board member of Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco and advisor to Detroit's Downtown Boxing Gym. He served as CEO of ScanCafe, Inc., a successful venture backed start-up, and led Cisco's $10B acquisition integration portfolio. A Commissioned Officer in the US Marines, he was personally decorated multiple times and achieved the rank of Major. He was combat deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovnia in 1996 and led Intelligence/Counter Terrorism missions; he is writing a book about his experiences. Sam has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a BA with a minor in Japanese from the University of Missouri. He and his wife, a public-school teacher. have two sons and live in the Bay Area.



Founder of Abella Consulting, Molly Tschang guides senior management to Win As One—which companies often never even try to do—by helping them to commit to each other's success and build powerful chemistry to lead together. Creator and host of the Say It Skillfully® Radio Show and video series, and member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches initiative, Molly held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. She serves on the boards of several privately-held companies, the Cornell Engineering College Council, and Community Solutions—winner of the 2021 $100 million "100&Change" MacArthur Foundation competition—solving homelessness.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923/say-it-skillfully



