Extraordinary Social Innovator Firdaus Kharas Reveals His Journey to Animate Change in the World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- In Calcutta, Firdaus—influenced more by his pioneering, attorney Mother than Father (wanting him to be an accountant!)—saw poverty firsthand and knew he'd do something about it. Aspiring to see 100 countries (now at 146…), and arriving in Pennsylvania as the 1st ever Bombay Rotary Club exchange student, Firdaus shares his studies, research and work that were part of his schooling to improve the human condition. Believing that "people everywhere matter," "we are one human family" and "we're all creative beings", he talks of his eternal optimism, helping him confront the atrocities and injustices he aims to end. Motivated by impact, never money, Firdaus recounts his journey to build his media company and leverage his creativity—including his epiphany of the power of humor in mid 2000, when his Three Amigos animated condoms appeared in 150 countries—widely credited for assisting the stopping the spread of HIV aids. His topics are many: human rights, health education/disease prevention, children at risk, environment, preserving culture, sexual violence, racism, to name a few. He talks of his two kinds of animation: behavior change communications and catalyst videos to ignite discussion that drive social change, and notes the irony of today's instant two-way communications bringing us closer, while populism that divides. Values-driven, Firdaus exudes his passion to make the world a better place for all. Tune in to hear how one human makes a world of difference, inspiring us to know no boundaries and to commit to taking action so that all can be safe, seen and heard, and our true and best selves.



Tune in to Episode #81 here: https://bit.ly/3fl3sTS



About Say It Skillfully®

The show is about helping people to be who they are and skillfully say what needs to be said, i.e., to interact positively and productively, even if you need to disagree with your boss, give tough feedback or deliver bad news. Hearing all voices, including these unpopular ones, is critical for groups of people to create a "shared reality"—i.e., be on the same page. This is essential to make the best decisions, execute with speed and achieve great outcomes. The relationship dimension –the "people" issues–are the biggest challenge of work. Say It Skillfully® provides essential learning that is missing from most training, so that people can embrace their differences and do their best work, together.



At the core of saying it skillfully is being grounded in oneself—being real. Molly hosts guests who are willing to share the ups, downs, twists and turns in their journeys to finding their own truth north, as role models for listeners to appreciate that it is the struggles that most shape who we are. More resources at sayitskillfully.com



A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, named one of the World's 50 Most Talented Social Innovators and awarded the prestigious Peabody Award among 112 other awards, Firdaus Kharas—social innovator, author, speaker, media creator and humanitarian—founded social enterprise Chocolate Moose Media in 1995 to create human-centered mass communications. Over a billion people in 198 countries via 406 languages versions have seen his work. A global leader in using animation for social change on a wide range of topics—human rights, disease prevention, health, refugees, violence reduction and nature—he has created, directed and adapted 4,300 animated behavior change shorts (anyone may view/download 3,700 animated shorts from his Vimeo channel). Author of the book Creativity: The Key to a Remarkable Life, Firdaus has been described as "ground breaking" (Africa Film & TV), "remarkably cross-cultural" (The Globe and Mail), and "one of the richest veins of culture" (The New York Times), and is the subject of a TV documentary, Firdaus Kharas: the Animated Activist (Chispa Productions). Among others, Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu strongly and publicly supports his work. Previously, he was a senior executive dealing with refugees in the Government of Canada and headed the United Nations Association in Canada. In addition to honorary doctorates, Firdaus has nine degrees and certificates from eight universities, including Carleton, Harvard, London School of Economics and Stanford.



Molly Tschang guides senior management to Win As One…which companies often never even try to do. She helps them to commit to each other's success and build powerful chemistry to lead together. Creator and host of the Say It Skillfully® Radio Show and video series—and member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches initiative—Molly held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. She serves on the boards of several privately-held companies, the Cornell Engineering College Council, and Community Solutions, winner of the 2021 MacArthur Foundation $100 million grant for accelerating the end of homelessness.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923/say-it-skillfully



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.