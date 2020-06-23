Say No to Stress and Yes to the Best Long Distance Movers from NYC to LA

East Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- CA NY Express Long Distance Movers are the expert movers who are here to make the moving task stress-free, comfortable and smooth for those who are moving to LA from NYC. The thing with moving is not just about moving the things from one place to another. It is about maintaining professionalism throughout the process. Customers will receive communications right from the start of the process till the shipment is delivered.



Whether it is to confirm a pickup time or to send them alerts about the delivery schedule, customer can be assured that their luggage is in safe hands and will be delivered in the same condition as it was packed. "Very Professional. Great Service. Moved my dad from NY to LA. They stored our stuff for over a year. When we were ready for out things to be brought to LA it got here so fast. Movers were so nice and professional. Highly Recommend!" says Rita Saraf Solomon. The company also offers storage facilities for customers who need it that too at competitive rates.



CA-NY Express is a Los Angeles based moving company founded in 1995 which then merged with San Francisco Long Distance Movers and New York Long Distance Movers in 1997. It is now called CA-NY Express Long Distance Cross Country Movers and is a privately owned mid-sized moving company with offices and storage facilities across NY, LA and San Francisco. The company also moves to New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



