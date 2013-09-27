Sayan Health Launches Campaign to Promote Awareness of Chaga Tea Health Benefits

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Statistics from the American Psychological Association reveal more than half of Americans feel their stress levels are steadily increasing. Though these levels vary in severity, the majority report stress exceeding the median range considered to be within healthy limits. With the rise in stress levels comes an increasing need to keep anxiety under control to avoid the harmful physical effects.



Health care professionals often prescribe manufactured pharmaceuticals to combat stress; however, these medications can, in many cases, increase physical stress while lowering emotional tension. In an effort to reduce both physical and emotional stress, Sayan Health has launched a campaign to promote awareness of the benefits of Chaga tea.



David Vartanian, founder of Sayan Health, confirmed, "Due to its many health benefits, Chaga has been used as a dietary supplement for centuries. We are the foremost supplier of pure, all natural Siberian Chaga extract. In addition to the proven stress reducing nature of Chaga, this supplement has also been found to reduce fatigue, improve mental clarity and combat the effects of free radicals."



Medical professionals state virtually everyone experiences some level of stress at some point, regardless of age, health, financial status and social standing. Serious illness and recovering from surgery have been proven to cause both physical and emotional strain for patients. These types of stress can impede the healing and recovery process. On the other end of the spectrum, a link has been found between long term exposure to mental stress and serious physical ailments.



Though these associations have only been fairly recently discovered in modern, Western medicine, ancient wellness practices have incorporated such beliefs for centuries. This is particularly evident in the time tested technique of acupuncture. This discipline is based on the belief that all beings possess a life force that flows along certain pathways within the body. This life force controls both physical and emotional aspects of health; therefore, when the life force is disrupted, any number of health problems can ensue. Once restored, good health returns. The use of Chaga tea is connected to such practices as a form of alternative medicine.



The Chaga tea bags offered by Sayan Health contain pure, Chaga mushroom extract that contains more antioxidants than pomegranates, blueberries or the most recently acclaimed acai extract. These antioxidants remove harmful free radicals from the body and help to restore cell structure. They are known for lowering the risk of cancer, heart disease and memory loss. Many who are exposed to stress also experience fatigue. They attempt to combat fatigue with caffeine, which places the body under increased physical stress. Chaga extract provides energy and stamina naturally without the need for caffeine or other chemical stimulants.



Vartanian stated, "Aside from the aforementioned assets provided by Chaga supplements, our variety of teas also promotes immune health. Stress reduces immunity, leaving patients vulnerable to any number of pathogens. By strengthening the immune system, Chaga reduces the potential risk of illness and increased physical stress. Our Chaga teas also contain potent adaptogens. While all forms of stress are unavoidable, these adaptogens help the body to more easily adapt to stress, reducing both the physical and emotional impact. Those interested in benefiting from our all natural stress reducing supplements may visit sayanhealth.com for ordering information."