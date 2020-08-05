SB Aesthetics Celebrates Achievements Offering Botox in Santa Barbara by AbbVie

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- SB Aesthetics is a medical spa in Santa Barbara that is known for its non-intrusive procedures. Led by Dr. Sheffield, the spa has steadily moved more and more of their services towards minimally invasive alternatives. In doing so, they have been assisting people attain a multitude of procedures while guaranteeing their safety and wellbeing.



In recent times, they have tried out new ways to carry out botox in Santa Barbara, to make it as effective as possible. SB Aesthetics aids their patients in overcoming frown lines and crow's feet. By laying out the basics of the operation clearly to each of their patients, they make sure that they know the details of the procedure beforehand. In addition to this, they urge their patients to bring forward any queries and questions they may have.



Using their state-of-the-art technology, they are consistently evolving their procedures to make them better in every way. They are also among the first medical spas in Santa Barbara to try out botox cosmetic. This is a form of temporary botox that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines and frown lines. The entire procedure takes no more than 10 minutes, and is an ideal choice for people who do not wish to make permanent modifications.



SB Aesthetics recently celebrated all the many accomplishments they have achieved using AbbVie's products. AbbVie is a renowned biopharmaceutical company whose expertise in drug and treatment discovery has aided SB Aesthetics in fleshing out their procedures. They hope to continue providing the residents of Santa Barbara continued support and high quality procedures.



About SB Aesthetics

SB Aesthetics is a medical spa that is led by Dr. Sheffield. He is a practitioner in this field who has over thirty years of experience. Despite being having a lot of expertise in traditional cosmetic procedures, he has lately been investing more time in doing minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures. These alternatives have been garnering more attention recently.



SB Aesthetics performs these procedures under topical or local anesthesia. The medical spa ensures that patients are fully aware of the intricacies of the operation beforehand. In addition to this, each specific patient is assessed to develop a solution that best fits their needs. SB Aesthetics currently provides Botox injection, micro-needling, photo facial treatments, upper eyelid procedures and more.