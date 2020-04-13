SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover By

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX), was announced concerning whether the takeover of SB One Bancorp is unfair to NASDAQ: SBBX stockholders.



Rockaway, NJ based SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers.



On March 12, 2020, Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS), the parent company of Provident Bank, and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX), the parent company of SB One Bank, announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Provident will acquire SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX). Provident will acquire all of the outstanding shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) in exchange for common shares of Provident. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 1.357 Provident shares for each share of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX), resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $208.9 million, based on Provident's closing stock price on March 11, 2020. The transaction consideration is presently valued at $22.09 per share for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) shareholders.



However, given that at least one anlyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: SBBX at $27.00 per share and given that NASDAQ: SBBX shares traded as high as $25.24 per share on December 19, 2019 , the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: SBBX stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the SB One Bancorp Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



SB One Bancorp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $54.82 million in 2018 to $73.73 million in 2019 and that its Net Income rose from $9.92 million in 2018 to $22.54 million in 2019.



