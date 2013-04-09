SBL Infotech Emerges as the Most Reliable GIS Company in UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Offering comprehensive range of geospatial consultancy services, SBL Infotech, the UK-based consultant has emerged as the most reliable name for clients in Europe. A large client base that includes Architects, Asset Managers, Engineers, Environmental Consultants, GIS Managers, Geologists, Information Officers, IT Managers and several others appreciate it for professionalism and efficiency.



Regarding its geospatial mapping and other services as well as their utilities, a company representative says, “We provide services such as Creation of GIS mapping from LiDAR and Aerial Photography data, GIS data analysis, GIS software applications development, GIS to CAD format conversion (and vice versa) and Aerial Photography & LiDAR acquisition service.”



“Geospatial mapping services from the consultancy are valuable for all organizations whether they are a multi- national utilities company using large volumes of geospatial data on a daily basis, or a planning consultant using ad hoc base mapping to support developments” he says further.



The consultancy has carved a niche for its GIS mapping services wherein it sends mapping files in all core GIS/ CAD compatible formats. These are also sent in the form of print-ready files so that clients can produce hard copies or embed images into reports. Nonetheless, GIS mapping by the company is helping clients reduce costs and get improvements.



With applications for sectors like real estate, public health, crime mapping, natural resources, landscape architecture, archaeology, national defence, sustainable development, regional and community planning, transportation and logistics, etc. amongst others, GIS mapping by the company is reliable and cost-effective.



The modus operandi of the consultancy regarding geospatial services is simple i.e. the consultancy service is designed to meet specific requirements from clients. Professionals at the consultancy analyse client’s objectives in detail, advise him as to the best solution, and produce a free sample prior to production of any final files.



Clients can also request for various other services such as digitising existing paper maps; converting existing files into different formats (e.g. CAD files into GIS, and vice versa); geospatial database construction; 2D and 3D modelling, etc. amongst others from the consultancy.



The entire process is meant to help clients have detailed visibility of what they will receive before any commitment is made on the part of SBL Infotech.



About SBL Infotech

