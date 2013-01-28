SBL Now Provides Geospatial and Digitization Services to Help Clients Reduce Operation Costs

Cochin, Kerala -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- With years of research and real life experience in the Geographical Information System (GIS) domain, SBL offers GIS spatial analysis/ geospatial analysis services. The company has become one of the best when it comes to the GIS services outsourcing companies in India at highly affordable costs. It is capable of accomplishing various geospatial analytical procedures for users in agriculture, fisheries, market successfully completing research, transport, electrical network, banking water supplies, sewage, forestry, flood management, hazard mitigation etc. amongst others.



According to a company professional, "For any research project involving Geospatial Information Studies, the essential and important point with GIS mapping services is to register a map with the correct real world coordinates. If the maps are not georeferenced, no other information can be displayed over or positioned under the map coverage. With our GIS services, we offer accurate image georeferencing / geocoding / georectification of your projects at affordable prices."



Helping out organizations around the globe to cut costs dramatically, extend support and capabilities and provide hard to find expertise, it has emerged as a reliable name in the segment of market. Recently it opened its new office in the US as a part of meeting SBL's business goals in USA and making its presence more established for clients in the country.



Similarly, IT enabled services (ITES) from the company also called web enabled services or remote services or Tele-working, covers the entire gamut of operations which exploit information technology for improving efficiency of an organization. The cornerstones of their approach can be summed up as in all their business and client relationships; they stress the fundamental values of accountability, ethics and mutual respect.



