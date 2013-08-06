Sbscri.be Launches Online Marketplace That Enables Any Business to Sell Products or Services by Subscription

Worcester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Sbscri.be (http://www.Sbscri.be) a shopping website dedicated to enabling any merchant sell products or services by subscription, officially launches its online marketplace. The subscription business model has previously been reserved for companies selling “boxed” products, or services requiring monthly memberships. With the launch of the Sbscri.be platform, this model has been turned upside down, allowing all businesses with a product or service to use subscriptions to gain a recurring customer base.



“Our goal is to provide large and small merchants, and Entrepreneurs the technology to take advantage of gaining a recurring customer base, which only adds to their growth” says Abel Travis, founder of Sbscri.be. “You need to find ways to keep customers coming back to you instead of the guy down the road that sells the same product, and using Sbscri.be is that differentiator”.



Set up as an online marketplace, Sbscri.be focuses on the few products that a business services well. Existing solutions hasn’t given a user that one place to search for everything subscription, and Sbscri.be is designed to work as that marketplace. For merchants, it’s free to join and list their subscription products or service.



Users can choose their favorite products or services in the marketplace, click subscribe, and watch their mailbox each month for that package. Subscribing to a service only gives that customer more perks. If you frequent your favorite restaurant, subscribe and you become their VIP customer – No reservations and free drinks are just a few examples of those perks.



Sbscri.be is working to add new merchants to their marketplace daily. Current subscription offers include:



- Spa Subscriptions

- Gourmet Foods and Drinks Delivered

- Restaurant VIP Status



Just to name a few. In the future, look for monthly subscriptions to your favorite spas, deliveries of your favorite gourmet foods, and new products that companies would like to send to their VIP customers.



About Sbscri.be

Sbscri.be (http://www.Sbscri.be), launched in August of 2013, is an online Marketplace that allows any business to sell their products or services by subscription. Sbscri.be is built on the technology of ShopActive Software, a software company dedicated to improving the Online and Mobile shopping experience for consumers and merchants.



