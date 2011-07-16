Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2011 -- SC Chromatography, a Southern California based chromatography service, is proud to announce their recent expansion of their instrumentation services to include Total Organic Carbon Analyzers.



TOC analyzers are used in research laboratories and measure the amount of carbon bound in an organic compound. “TOC” is often used as a non-specific indicator of water quality or cleanliness of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.



SC Chromatography is now offering TOC analyzer services at highly competitive rates. According to the website, “The basic PM Contract includes annual replacement of the normal consumables such as the UV lamp, pump tubing, 60 Micron filters, fan filters, auto sampler needle, acid and Persulfate reagents and resin bed.”



Their new service provides calibration verification for a variety of TOC analyzer models, and they include professional on-site calibration when needed. System suitability and “as found” conditions can also be performed on request and they offer a variety of PM contracts from simple “once a year” maintenance to more thorough services depending on the needs and individual requests of the client.



Their team boasts over 10 years of experience with both in-house and in-field support, and all their engineers are GE/Sievers factory trained and certified. “In addition, our response time and turn-around times are unmatched in the industry,” says the website.



SC Chromatography works with, sells, and provides maintenance for the following brands:



- GE/Sievers TOC

- Thornton

- Hach

- Shimadzu

- OI Analytical

- Teledyne Tekmar

- Analytik Jena

- Lachat

- Anatel



In addition to their installation and maintenance contracts, SC Chromatography also offers the following services:



Validation Services

Validation Services including IQ/OQ/PQ validations. They can install and validate DataGuard and DataPro 900, the 21 CFR Part 11 compliant software, which adds electronic signature and audit trail control.



TOC Repair Services

SC Chromatography is able to troubleshoot and repair a wide variety of problems a client might be having with a TOC analyzer. Their response time is among the fastest in the industry and they typically offer a 24 to 48 hour turnaround time for in-house repairs.



Certified Reference Materials

SC Chromatography only uses Certified Reference Materials supplied by ERA which is accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation. For clients who are in need of CRMs, standards, and solvents in their lab they are also a West Coast distributor of ERA products and can offer them at reduced rates. They accommodate the following brands: GE/Sievers TOC analyzers, Anatel, Thornton, OI Analytical, Teledyne, Tekmar, Analytik Jena, Lachat and Shimadzu TOC analyzers.



SC Chromatography services include moving, installation, repair, maintenance, training, method development and chromatography equipment qualification.



To learn more about SC Chromatography, please visit their website at: http://scchromatography.com/toc-services