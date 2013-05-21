SC HVAC Co. Northpoint Heating and Air Creates Comfortable Home and Work Environments in All Seasons

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Summer is coming to South Carolina and that means average daily temperatures near 90 degrees. Couple that with the humidity and it makes for the worst time of year for the air conditioning to be on the fritz. But, when in need of air conditioning repair Columbia homeowners know they can trust Northpoint Heating and Air. For more than 22 years, the company has created comfortable home and work environments for their customers in all seasons.



For all things HVAC Columbia SC homeowners and businesses can count on Northpoint. The family-owned company provides a full range of services including residential and commercial custom design layouts, comfort system installation and service for all make and model heating and AC systems. Northpoint is fully licensed and insured in South Carolina and never subcontracts work out. Its trained installers and technicians perform every phase of each project to ensure customers are completely satisfied. And, its service department, available 24 hours a day regularly trains staff on new products and service practices to stay abreast of today’s sophisticated equipment.



Northpoint’s heating and air Columbia SC customers are always the priority, so they’ve implemented a customer loyalty program to thank them. Customers using Northpoint’s services for ten years receive a heating card entitling them to ten percent off all service calls. The discount applies regardless of whether its air conditioning or heating repair Columbia SC clients need. Customers with 15 years of service receive a cooling card good for 15 percent off all AC or heating repairs. And, those that maintain contracts with Northpoint for five years beginning in 2012 will receive a five percent discount off services.



Over the years Northpoint has helped hundreds of home and business owners with their comfort systems. “I always feel that we receive value from your service calls. Two words to describe your company– trust and satisfaction,” said one customer. “Your technicians always fix the problem and don’t push us to replace,” said another.



About Northpoint Heating and Air

For more than 22 years, Northpoint Heating and Air’s mission has been to create a comfortable environment for customers while providing only the best equipment for each application at the best price. They’ve stuck to that and today are among the top HVAC companies in the Columbia and Bluffton, SC areas. Northpoint is a full-service company offering custom design layouts, installation and service of all makes and models of heating and cooling systems. For more information, visit: http://www.northpointac.com/